Couple killed, three injured in two separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The deadly clash between two rival groups here Wednesday claimed lives of a couple and three others injured in another incident, police said

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The deadly clash between two rival groups here Wednesday claimed lives of a couple and three others injured in another incident, police said.

The first incident occurred at village Saif Ali Banda where armed assailants entered the house of Aitibar Badshah by spraying volleys of bullets, killing him along with his wife on the spot.

The motive behind the double murder was stated to be an old enmity.

The other incident was reported from Chontra village where three persons sustained bullet wounds when their opponents opened fire at them. The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital while the attackers escaped.

Police registered the cases and started investigation.