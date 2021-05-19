UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Killed, Three Injured In Two Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:46 PM

Couple killed, three injured in two separate incidents

The deadly clash between two rival groups here Wednesday claimed lives of a couple and three others injured in another incident, police said

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The deadly clash between two rival groups here Wednesday claimed lives of a couple and three others injured in another incident, police said.

The first incident occurred at village Saif Ali Banda where armed assailants entered the house of Aitibar Badshah by spraying volleys of bullets, killing him along with his wife on the spot.

The motive behind the double murder was stated to be an old enmity.

The other incident was reported from Chontra village where three persons sustained bullet wounds when their opponents opened fire at them. The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital while the attackers escaped.

Police registered the cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Wife From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

34 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

34 minutes ago

Biden Told Netanyahu He Expects 'Significant De-Es ..

20 seconds ago

Russia Exported $20Bln Worth of Helicopters in Pas ..

22 seconds ago

Russia May Cut Number of Satellites in National Ve ..

23 seconds ago

White House Says Nord Stream 2 'Bad Deal' When Ask ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.