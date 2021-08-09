UrduPoint.com

Couple Killed, Three Kids Injured In Road Mishap

Couple killed, three kids injured in road mishap

A man and his wife crushed to death while their three kids sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and trailer near Kabirwala Interchange here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A man and his wife crushed to death while their three kids sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and trailer near Kabirwala Interchange here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Bashir Ahmed resident of Islamabad was going to Multan by car to meet his relatives alongwith his wife Naseem Akhtar and three kids Fatima, Ahmed and Sadaf.

All of a sudden, a speeding trailer collided with the car near Kabirwala motorway M-4 Interchange. Resultantly, Bashir and his wife died at the spot while their kids sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies and injured from the car after cutting the car.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital while the police have started investigations into the incident.

