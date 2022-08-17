UrduPoint.com

Couple, Little Son Murdered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Couple, little son murdered

The attacker here on Wednesday shot dead Saifullah, the head of the family, while his wife and their son were hanged to death

DUKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The attacker here on Wednesday shot dead Saifullah, the head of the family, while his wife and their son were hanged to death. A triple murder spread fear among the locals The dead included a couple and their six-year-old son.

SP Ghulam Hussain said that all three were murdered in their house.

The SP said the killer was the victims' uncle and had now been arrested while he was fleeing to Quetta from Kuchlak.

He said the police would determine the motive for the murders.

