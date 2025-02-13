Couple looted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Armed robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones, ornaments and other valuables in the limits of Civil Line police station.

Police said on Thursday that Abdul Wahid along with his wife, was going on motorcycle near Noor Shah Wali shrine when armed dacoits riding on motorbike intercepted them and looted valuables from them.

Police registered case.

Meanwhile, the thieves stole fans, electric motors, water pump and electric wires worth thousands of rupees from a power loom factory located in Rehmanabad, Ghulam Muhammadabad area.

On the report of factory owner Azmat Ali, the police registered a case and launched investigation.