Couple Murdered
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A couple was murdered in a flat at Kot Lakhpat on Friday.
According to police, 20-year-old Izhar and 17-year-old Arush were murdered in a flat on Chandray Road. They belonged to Gilgit and had come to Lahore after getting married a few months ago. They were tortured and their throats were slit. The police shifted the bodies to morgue and started an investigation.
