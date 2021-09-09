UrduPoint.com

Couple Perish In Motorcycle Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:04 AM

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

A couple perished in an accident occurred here near 76/15 L in the precincts of Chab Kalan police station

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A couple perished in an accident occurred here near 76/15 L in the precincts of Chab Kalan police station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ali Asghar (60), resident of 171/10 R along with his wife and two children was heading to Burewala on his motorbike when the tyre of the two-wheeler got slipped and it fell into a ditch.

As a result, Ali Asghar and his wife Rashida (40) died on the spot however their son Abu-bakar (3) and daughter Aysha (2) remained safe.

The police and Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ Burewala.

