Couple Poisoned To Death Over Marriage Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A newly engaged couple was tragically poisoned to death due to a marriage dispute in the Mohallah Wali Nagar area, within the jurisdiction of the Hassanabdal police station, on Tuesday.

According to the details provided by Naseer Baig, a resident of Darra village in Khanpur, he reported to the police that his 24-year-old nephew, Fahad Baig, had gotten engaged a month ago to 18-year-old Kianat Bibi. They had fallen in love, but Kianat's parents were unhappy with the engagement.

In the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with the police, Naseer Baig stated that on Tuesday, Fahad visited Kianat's house to celebrate Eid.

During the visit, it is alleged that Kianat's mother, Sajid Perveen, and her husband, Neghban Khan, poisoned the couple by mixing a toxic substance into their lunch. Both Fahad and Kianat subsequently fell unconscious.

The couple was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Fahad was then transferred to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, where he passed away.

Kianat succumbed to the poison at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.The Hassanabdal Police have registered a case against Kianat's parents under sections 34 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and have commenced further investigations into the incident.

