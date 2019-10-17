UrduPoint.com
Couple Possessing 1.5kg Opium Arrested In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

He Excise Department KP here Thursday foiled an attempt of opium smuggling and arrested a couple near Motorway interchange here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Department KP here Thursday foiled an attempt of opium smuggling and arrested a couple near Motorway interchange here.

Spokesman for Excise Department said a man and his wife were arrested after a recovery of 1.

5kg opium was made from them near the main interchange.

He said that arrested couple belongs to district Layyah of Punjab adding during the current month eight smuggler couples have so far been arrested.

