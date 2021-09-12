Couple receive burn injuries due to gas leakage blast in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two persons of a family were received serious burn injuries, as a result of blast due to gas leakage occurred in their house at Chiniot on Sunday.

According to details, rescue sources said that the incident occurred due to gas leakage resulting in a powerful blast that razed the portion to the ground, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information about the incident and started the relief work.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, rescue officials said.