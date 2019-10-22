UrduPoint.com
Couple Receive Burn Injuries In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:15 PM



A couple on Tuesday received severe burn injuries at Kutcha Shahab Pura, in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station

According to Rescue-1122, Sonia (27) was lighting stove in the kitchen of her house when fire broke out with a big bang due to gas pipe leakage. Her husband Adeel (27) rushed to rescue her when he also suffered burn injuries.

According to Rescue-1122, Sonia (27) was lighting stove in the kitchen of her house when fire broke out with a big bang due to gas pipe leakage. Her husband Adeel (27) rushed to rescue her when he also suffered burn injuries.

The victims were shifted to nearby hospital. Police are investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

