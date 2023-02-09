UrduPoint.com

Couple Robbed On Motorway Near Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:41 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A couple travelling on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway was robbed by armed bandits in Hassanabdal Police station limits on Thursday.

In the first incident, the couple travelling from Abbotabad to Faisalabad was robbed of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables when masked robbers intercepted them at gunpoint on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Burhan in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

An expatriate Pakistani Usman Afzal in his report lodged with police said he came from Italy recently and was going on a motorway along with his wife when three persons riding a Parado intercepted them and on gunpoint snatched two mobile phones, gold ornaments and an Italian residential card and fled away.

