UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Couple shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A couple was shot dead by a man over a domestic dispute nearby here on Tuesday.

The police said that accused Faisal Munir along with his brother Fahad Munir was present at their maternal home in Chak No 443-GB Warraichanwala when a dispute developed over a domestic issue.

Faisal got infuriated and opened fire on his father-in-law Naseem Iqbal and mother-in-law Anwaar Bibi.

As a result, the both were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Man

Recent Stories

PM announces special package for industry sector

8 minutes ago

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

55 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

56 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

1 hour ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.