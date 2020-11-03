Couple shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A couple was shot dead by a man over a domestic dispute nearby here on Tuesday.

The police said that accused Faisal Munir along with his brother Fahad Munir was present at their maternal home in Chak No 443-GB Warraichanwala when a dispute developed over a domestic issue.

Faisal got infuriated and opened fire on his father-in-law Naseem Iqbal and mother-in-law Anwaar Bibi.

As a result, the both were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.