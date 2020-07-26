Couple shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A couple was fired to death over unknown reasons in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that unidentified assailants opened fire at a couple near Chak No.

64 Awagat Jaranwala Road. As a result Sajida received died on thespot while her spouse Faisal received serious injuries was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where he also expired. Police is investigating the case.