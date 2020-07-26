UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Couple shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A couple was fired to death over unknown reasons in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that unidentified assailants opened fire at a couple near Chak No.

64 Awagat Jaranwala Road. As a result Sajida received died on thespot while her spouse Faisal received serious injuries was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where he also expired. Police is investigating the case.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Died Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

46 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

1 hour ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.