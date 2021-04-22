Couple shot dead at their doorstep over enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A couple was shot dead at their doorstep over enmity in Haripur's Kangra Colony, the police said on Thursday.

According to the investigating officer, Nauman and his wife were leaving their house when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on them and fled, a private news channel reported.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered an FIR against four people.