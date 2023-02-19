Couple shot dead by unknown assailants

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A couple was shot dead by unknown assailants on the premises of Garha Morr police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, receiving a call through emergency helpline 15 about two dead bodies including a man and a woman in crops near Garha Morr.

The police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later identified as Muhammad Shafique resident of Village 106/WB and Nasreen Bibi w/o Yasin of Garha Morr.

Police have also arrested her husband Yasin and started the investigation.