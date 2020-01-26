UrduPoint.com
Couple Shot Dead For Honor In Shahpur City:

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Couple shot dead for honor in Shahpur City:

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in an incident of firing in Shahpur city police limits.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Javed resident of village Noon Jageer Tehsil Shahpur married with Fouzia Bibi d/o Khadim Hussain against the will of her parents; on the day of incident the accused father Khadim Hussain along with his brother Nazar Muhammad have allegedly shot dead both Javed and Fouzia and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the families after postmortem. DPO Ammara Ather took notice of the incident of murder and set police team headed by DSP Circle Shahpur to arrest the accused.

