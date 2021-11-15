Couple shot dead in Jangalkhel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man and his wife were shot dead in a domestic dispute in the Jangalkhel area of the district, police said on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) ::A man and his wife were shot dead in a domestic dispute in the Jangalkhel area of the district, police said on Monday.

Police said eyewitnesses confirmed that the couple identified as Nazir Muhammad and his wife Asiya Bibi was shot dead by the brother of the man and his accomplice in a domestic issue.

A case of the incident was registered in Jangalkhel police station and a search for the arrest of the accused was started.

Police said the double murder was the result of a dispute between the victims and the accused on possession of a room in their house.