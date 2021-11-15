UrduPoint.com

Couple Shot Dead In Jangalkhel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

A man and his wife were shot dead in a domestic dispute in the Jangalkhel area of the district, police said on Monday

Police said eyewitnesses confirmed that the couple identified as Nazir Muhammad and his wife Asiya Bibi was shot dead by the brother of the man and his accomplice in a domestic issue.

A case of the incident was registered in Jangalkhel police station and a search for the arrest of the accused was started.

Police said the double murder was the result of a dispute between the victims and the accused on possession of a room in their house.

