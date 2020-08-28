UrduPoint.com
Couple Shot Dead In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:18 PM

Couple shot dead in Mastung

Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari at Khada-Khucha area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a woman and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari at Khada-Khucha area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, armed assailants opened fire at them, as a result died on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started efforts to arrest murders.

