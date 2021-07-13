Couple shot dead in Mianwali:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Armed men shot dead husband and wife in Mianwali Saddar police precincts, here on Tuesday.

Police said that ,Ubaidullah,of Hassan Morr Khilawala was sleeping in his house along with his wife Ayesha Bibi and son on Monday night when unidentified armed men entered his house and opened fire at them.

As a result, both died on-the-spot while their son got bullet wounds.

The bodies were shifted to hospital from where they were handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

The incident was stated to be the result of an enmity.

Police have registered a case.