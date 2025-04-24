Couple shot dead mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A young couple was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Shahid and his wife Shazia were shot dead by unknown assailants as they were residing in a Haveli near graveyard in Chak No. 56-GB.

When Sajid, cousin of slain Shahid, witnessed their bodies, he immediately called the area police.

The police shifted the corpses to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

The police was suspicious that the couple might have been killed over marriage dispute as Shahid had reportedly contracted love marriage with Shazia, a resident of Lahore few months ago, spokesman added.