Open Menu

Couple Shot Dead Mysteriously

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Couple shot dead mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A young couple was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Shahid and his wife Shazia were shot dead by unknown assailants as they were residing in a Haveli near graveyard in Chak No. 56-GB.

When Sajid, cousin of slain Shahid, witnessed their bodies, he immediately called the area police.

The police shifted the corpses to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

The police was suspicious that the couple might have been killed over marriage dispute as Shahid had reportedly contracted love marriage with Shazia, a resident of Lahore few months ago, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

4 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

10 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan