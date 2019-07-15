UrduPoint.com
Couple Shot Dead Over Minor Issue In Charsadda

1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

A couple was shot dead over a domestic dispute in Charsadda area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

Charsaddah ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) : A couple was shot dead over a domestic dispute in Charsadda area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.According to the local police, the fatal incident took place the Gulabad area of Charsadda.

A man, identified as Johar Iqbal, along with his two sons, Jan Bacha and Lal Bacha, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at the victim couple, identified as Majid Ali and his wife.

The couple had tied knot some six months back.

The couple had differences with its family members over domestic matters. On Monday, the couple, after harsh exchange with the family members, left the house and as it reached the street, Ali's elders brother and two nephews interacted them in the street and shot them dead on the spot.The city police have registered a case against the suspected murders on the complaint of Arshad Ali s/o Sheeshi Gul and started investigation.

