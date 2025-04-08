Couple, son arrested for forcing girls into harlotry

The Dhamial Police on Tuesday arrested a couple and their son who forced girls into harlotry by promising them work as housemaids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025)

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a victim girl filed a complaint with the Dhamial Police Station that the accused Amir Abbas brought her from Kot Addo to work as maid at his house.

She alleged the accused raped her and intimidated into harlotry after making a video of the abusive act.

She claimed the accused also brought her cousin to his house on the pretext of work, raped her and then forced her also into harlotry.

Amir Abbas's wife Samina, son Zaman and a woman named Farzana were also his partners in crime, she added.

The Dhamial Police registered a case on the plaintiff's request and arrested the accused Amir Abbas, his wife and son. The police got conducted the medical examination of the victim girl.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Nabil Khokhar directed the Dhamial Police to prepare the case against the accused with solid evidence so that they should be punished by the court.