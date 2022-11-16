Couple suffocated to death by gas leakage in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A couple on Wednesday died in the incident of gas leakage at Banda Qazi, Abbottabad.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a newly wed couple from Banda Qazi Abbottabad, lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the gas leakage.

The family while sleeping in the night temporarily left the gas heater on, unfortunately, after some time owing to low gas pressure or the leakage resulted in the room being filled with gas.

Due to this, Ubaid Ali, 26 years of age and his wife Rikaya Bibi, 25 years of age, suffocated to death.

Locals informed Rescue 1122 and later both deceased were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad where the doctors had pronounced them dead.