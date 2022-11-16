UrduPoint.com

Couple Suffocated To Death By Gas Leakage In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Couple suffocated to death by gas leakage in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A couple on Wednesday died in the incident of gas leakage at Banda Qazi, Abbottabad.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a newly wed couple from Banda Qazi Abbottabad, lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the gas leakage.

The family while sleeping in the night temporarily left the gas heater on, unfortunately, after some time owing to low gas pressure or the leakage resulted in the room being filled with gas.

Due to this, Ubaid Ali, 26 years of age and his wife Rikaya Bibi, 25 years of age, suffocated to death.

Locals informed Rescue 1122 and later both deceased were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad where the doctors had pronounced them dead.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Died Wife Rescue 1122 Gas Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

23 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

51 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.