Couple suffocated to death in Wazirabad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A couple was asphyxiated while sleeping without turning off the geyser in Muhammad Nagar area of Wazirabad, private media reported on Wednesday. Police and Rescue officials reached the spot and investigated the matter.

It was learnt that the couple, Muhammad Azam and Fehmida, fell asleep without tuning off the geyser and they died due to suffocation caused by gas leakage.