Couple, Their Child Killed In Plane Crash Laid To Rest In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Couple, their child killed in plane crash laid to rest in Karachi

Waqas and his wife Nida along with their child Aliyan, among 21 of the PK 8303 crash victims fortunate enough to have their bodies identified, were laid to rest by their relatives at a local graveyard here Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Waqas and his wife Nida along with their child Aliyan, among 21 of the PK 8303 crash victims fortunate enough to have their bodies identified, were laid to rest by their relatives at a local graveyard here Saturday.

The identified bodies including that of Captain Sajjad Gul ( the chief pilot) and passengers Mohammad Tahir (Model Colony), Dilshad Begum (Kharadar), Iqra Shahid (Gulshan e Iqbal), Balaj (Gulshan e Hadeed), Farhan (Ghotki), Saleem Qadir (Bahadurabad) and 11 others are those that have been either handed over to their next of kin or in process of so after necessary DNA matching.

"Process of identification of bodies and handing over to the concerned families is fast underway," said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez mentioning that district managers of the airline are to visit the homes of those who lost lives in the tragic incident and pay for burial process.

It was mentioned that immediate family members of many of the unfortunate souls are also reaching Karachi from Lahore so as to ensure needed DNA matching required for identification and consequent but essential formalities.

As for the couple buried today in the megapolis, they had their family residence in Waheedabad neighborhood off Gulbahar area (Nazimabad) and had moved to Lahore a few years ago.Their funeral prayers were offered at Osmania Mosque and attended by relatives as well as neighbors.

