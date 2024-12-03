Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a couple and their three children in the Shashmahi canal road area in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that they received a phone call on their helpline by a man that three to four persons had been found unconscious in their home in Model Avenue, Shashmahi canal road. The person who made the phone call was the neighbour of the victim family.

A team and three ambulance vehicles reached the scene and broke into the house as it was locked. The rescuers found five people dead and a little girl unconscious.

The victims were murdered as bullet injuries were found in their bodies,” they said.

They said that the bodies and the young girl were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). Her condition was said to be out of danger. According to the postmortem report, gunshot wounds were found in all five bodies. However, the girl, who was brought to hospital in an unconscious state, was not injured.

The dead were identified as 40-year-old Kashif, son of Nazik Baloch, 36-year-old Arooj, wife of Kashif, and their three children, 15-year-old Jahanzaib and two others. The girl was identified as four-year-old Tasma Bibi.