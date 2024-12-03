Couple, Three Children Shot Dead In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Unidentified armed men shot dead a couple and their three children in the Shashmahi canal road area in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a couple and their three children in the Shashmahi canal road area in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city.
Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that they received a phone call on their helpline by a man that three to four persons had been found unconscious in their home in Model Avenue, Shashmahi canal road. The person who made the phone call was the neighbour of the victim family.
A team and three ambulance vehicles reached the scene and broke into the house as it was locked. The rescuers found five people dead and a little girl unconscious.
The victims were murdered as bullet injuries were found in their bodies,” they said.
They said that the bodies and the young girl were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). Her condition was said to be out of danger. According to the postmortem report, gunshot wounds were found in all five bodies. However, the girl, who was brought to hospital in an unconscious state, was not injured.
The dead were identified as 40-year-old Kashif, son of Nazik Baloch, 36-year-old Arooj, wife of Kashif, and their three children, 15-year-old Jahanzaib and two others. The girl was identified as four-year-old Tasma Bibi.
Recent Stories
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..
7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7
Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages
Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT
Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM
Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, British-Pakistani Box ..46 seconds ago
-
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case47 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan49 seconds ago
-
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare51 seconds ago
-
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham4 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel martyred, injured by PTI ..5 minutes ago
-
Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT5 minutes ago
-
Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM31 minutes ago
-
Call for scientific research to prevent disabilities among unborn babies36 minutes ago
-
KP to observe anti-corruption week from December 2 to 937 minutes ago
-
CM message on day of persons with disabilities37 minutes ago