Couple tortured, harassed in broad daylight

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A four fiendish young men tortured and harassed a couple in busiest Fawara Chowk area in broad daylight, here on Friday.

According to police sources, one Sarmad Hamad, along with his wife, was going to his home in a car.

When they reached near Fawara Chowk, four accused -- Shahzad, Mudassar, Muhammad Abid and their yet-to-be identified accomplices -- started passing obscene remarks and using filthy language. Sarmad's reaction infuriated the goons, who allegedly harassed and tortured the couple. Later they fled the scene.

Police were investigating.