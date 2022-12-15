Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits motorcycle

Four persons, including a couple, their minor son and a teenage boy were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car and they were run over by a trailer on Kabirwala-Jhang road on Thursday.

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Four persons, including a couple, their minor son and a teenage boy were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car and they were run over by a trailer on Kabirwala-Jhang road on Thursday.

According to police, Rab Nawaz, 24 was taking his wife Samina, 22, son Hassan Raza, 6, and a boy Saqlain s/o Ajmal by a motorcycle when it was hit by a car at Qata'a Habib Shah. When the motorcycle and riders fell on the road, suddenly a trailer appeared and passed over them, causing their deaths on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Kabirwala.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Dr Ehsan Sadiq took serious notice of the accident and ordered DPO Khanewal to arrest the accused at the earliest.