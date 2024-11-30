Open Menu

Couple, Two Young Sons Burnt To Death In Burewala*****LEAD*****

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Couple, two young sons burnt to death in Burewala*****LEAD*****

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A couple and their two young children were burnt to death after a fire broke out due to a gas cylinder in Azizabad, a suburban area of Burewala.

According to Rescue officials, shopkeeper Danish Raza was sleeping along with his family on upper floor of the house when suddenly the room caught fire due to an LPG gas cylinder. The fire spread and covered the whole room. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and took out the victim family from the room after controlling the fire. The bodies of all the family members were critically burnt. Danish and his one and a half year old son Ayan Ali died on the spot while the woman and her six-month-old son were shifted to hospital where the child, Farhat Abbas, also succumbed to injuries.

The woman was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to her critical condition but she also died in the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by a gas cylinder left burning in the room. The flames spread quickly. The tragic incident left everyone in shock.

The Punjab Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed souls. She also sought a report from the commissioner on the incident.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were attended by hundreds of mourners, after which they were laid to rest in the city’s central graveyard.

Related Topics

Multan Fire LPG Chief Minister Punjab Died Young Ayan Burewala Women Gas Family All From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

6 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan