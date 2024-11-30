Couple, Two Young Sons Burnt To Death In Burewala*****LEAD*****
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A couple and their two young children were burnt to death after a fire broke out due to a gas cylinder in Azizabad, a suburban area of Burewala.
According to Rescue officials, shopkeeper Danish Raza was sleeping along with his family on upper floor of the house when suddenly the room caught fire due to an LPG gas cylinder. The fire spread and covered the whole room. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and took out the victim family from the room after controlling the fire. The bodies of all the family members were critically burnt. Danish and his one and a half year old son Ayan Ali died on the spot while the woman and her six-month-old son were shifted to hospital where the child, Farhat Abbas, also succumbed to injuries.
The woman was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to her critical condition but she also died in the hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by a gas cylinder left burning in the room. The flames spread quickly. The tragic incident left everyone in shock.
The Punjab Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed souls. She also sought a report from the commissioner on the incident.
The funeral prayers for the deceased were attended by hundreds of mourners, after which they were laid to rest in the city’s central graveyard.
