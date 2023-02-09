(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A toddler reportedly died during a scuffle between a couple here on Thursday.

However, the wife alleged that her husband is responsible for the death of the child identified as 1.5-year-old Bilal.

As per details, the wife of the man named Qurban Ali, a resident of 429/ EB, returned to her parent's home after a fight with her husband, whereas, the children were staying with the father. Today, after Bilal's health deteriorated, his father rushed to his in-law's home.

However, the couple began to squabble, during which the child fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Sheikh Fazil Police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and have started investigation.