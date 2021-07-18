FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A girl was killed during a scuffle between her parents, in the area of Mureedwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Razia Bibi, along with her 11-year-old daughter Nadia Parveen, left her house over domestic dispute and started to live with her parents in Chak 489-GB.

Her husband Shahbaz went to his in-laws house for settling the matter with his wife when a scuffle occurred between the couple, during which, Shahbaz pulled head scarf (Dopatta) of his daughter Nadia to carry her along with him, but her mother also pulled the girl to stop her going with her father.

During the scuffle, Nadia was strangulated and she died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.