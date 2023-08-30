Open Menu

Couple's Test Essential For Controlling Thalassemia; Dr Jamal Nasir

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemia; Dr Jamal Nasir

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that thalassemia disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that thalassemia disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage.

He said this while visiting Thalassemia House, Tipu Road here on Wednesday.

The minister said that thalassemia patients were increasing in Pakistan while public awareness and blood screening were indispensable to control this disease.

He said that the provision of a transplant facility in the Thalassemia house was a vital initiative that would benefit thalassemia patients.

Dr Jamal urged the people to play their role in eradicating thalassemia, adding the support of welfare organizations and philanthropists in Thalassemia House was valuable and citizens deserve tribute who donated blood for a noble cause.

He said there was a need to take special care of the children affected by thalassemia and it's our responsibility to help them to become beneficial citizens of the society despite their medical illness.

On the occasion, the provincial minister met the children affected by thalassemia and inquired about their well-being.

General (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed, Brig Kamran, Colonel Kamran, Dr Zoha, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr Ijaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Population Welfare Marriage Road Rawalpindi Nasir Blood

Recent Stories

DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

16 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sar ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

7 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in p ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in police custody

17 seconds ago
 UAE highlights vital role culture can play in acce ..

UAE highlights vital role culture can play in accelerating climate action

7 minutes ago
 No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: C ..

No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister ..

19 seconds ago
 PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (I ..

PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

4 minutes ago
RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial ..

RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial market area

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents a ..

Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents annual report of 2022

4 minutes ago
 DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

4 minutes ago
 Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in e ..

Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in educational institutions

4 minutes ago
 Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation o ..

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation of ASH: Mayor

17 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housi ..

LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housing schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan