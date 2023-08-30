Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that thalassemia disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that thalassemia disease can be controlled by conducting medical tests of the couple before marriage.

He said this while visiting Thalassemia House, Tipu Road here on Wednesday.

The minister said that thalassemia patients were increasing in Pakistan while public awareness and blood screening were indispensable to control this disease.

He said that the provision of a transplant facility in the Thalassemia house was a vital initiative that would benefit thalassemia patients.

Dr Jamal urged the people to play their role in eradicating thalassemia, adding the support of welfare organizations and philanthropists in Thalassemia House was valuable and citizens deserve tribute who donated blood for a noble cause.

He said there was a need to take special care of the children affected by thalassemia and it's our responsibility to help them to become beneficial citizens of the society despite their medical illness.

On the occasion, the provincial minister met the children affected by thalassemia and inquired about their well-being.

General (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed, Brig Kamran, Colonel Kamran, Dr Zoha, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr Ijaz and others were also present on the occasion.