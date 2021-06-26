UrduPoint.com
Course Commissioning Parade Of 115th Midshipmen, 23rd SSC Held At Pakistan Naval Academy

The Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), PNS RAHBAR, Manora Island, Karachi on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC was held at Pakistan Naval academy (PNA), PNS RAHBAR, Manora Island, Karachi on Saturday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the parade, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

Chairman JCSC congratulated the commissioning cadets for successful completion of the training and becoming guardians of Pakistan's maritime frontiers.

Addressing the parade, the CJCSC said, "Pakistan is committed to peace and today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism." He also said the world must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The commissioning contingent also included midshipmen from Royal Saudi Naval Force and Bahrain Defence Forces.

The CJCSC also gave awards to the distinction holders. Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Miraj Khalid Khan for his overall best performance.

Midshipman Hamza Malik was awarded Sword of Honour, Officer Cadet Huzaifa Javed Niazi won CJCSC Gold Medal, Midshipman Aziq Baig clinched the Academy's Dirk whereas Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Humera Maryam.

Midshipman Nayef Ebrahim Mohamed Ebrahim Alsayyah from Bahrain Defence Forces won Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Earlier, upon arrival, CJCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie.

