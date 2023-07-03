Course launched for constables' departmental promotion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A course has been started for the departmental promotion of constables in District Police Lines Sialkot.

According to the police spokesperson, the Inspector General of Police Punjab has continued a series of extraordinary promotions in the police department on the basis of merit.

In order to maintain its continuity and make timely departmental promotions of qualified police officers possible, a lower class course has been started in District Police Lines Sialkot under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal.

The first batch of the course consists of 114 constables including 9 lady constables.

Along with physical fitness, the participants of the 4-month course will be taught important subjects like Police Practical Work, Pakistan Penal Code, Criminal Code, Character Building and Capacity Building that will prove to be helpful in increasing the efficiency of the officers involved in the course and in handling the new responsibilities well after the promotion.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has directed the training school administration to provide all the facilities to the officers under training and ensure quality training during the course.While the employees under training have been advised to complete the course with full dedication and hard work.