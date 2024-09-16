Course on inclusive education launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) In a significant step towards promoting inclusive education in Pakistan, Sightsavers, an international organisation working to prevent avoidable blindness and to promote inclusive education, and the Federal College of Education hosted an event to launch a new course on Inclusive Education.

The event, featured key stakeholders from the education and development sectors.

This launch represents the culmination of extensive planning and dedicated efforts aimed at enhancing inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth with disabilities across Pakistan.

The course is designed by experts and has been approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Punjab University (PU). The Federal College of Education has already started offering the course, further strengthening efforts to foster inclusive education.

Prof. Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar, Director of Federal College of Education, delivered the welcome remarks, sharing her vision for an inclusive future in education. .

She highlighted the course’s development journey, from its inception to approval, and emphasized its pivotal role in promoting equitable learning for all students.

In addition to outlining the course implementation plan, she underscored key elements such as inclusive pedagogy, accessibility, equity, and real-world applications, which are designed to drive societal transformation.

Ms. Munazza Gillani, Director for Pakistan and the middle East at Sightsavers, offered insights into Sightsavers' mission and commitment to social inclusion, highlighting the importance of this course in their work to integrate inclusive practices in education and health across the region.

While expressing her vision for the course, Ms.

Gillani emphasized that this initiative should not be limited to the Federal College of Education alone.

"We aim to expand this course to other educational institutions across the country so that more educators and students can benefit from its inclusive approach," she stated.

She further added, "We are committed to continuously updating the course to ensure it remains relevant and impactful, keeping pace with evolving educational needs and inclusive practices."

Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood Chauhdary, Director, Institute of Education and Research, Punjab University, remarked, "This course marks a vital step toward inclusive education in Pakistan. By equipping educators with the tools for inclusive teaching, we are fostering an environment where all learners, regardless of ability, can thrive. We remain committed to refining the course and expanding its reach through collaboration."

The experts from academic and development sectors attended the event and shared their insights on the practical applications and future impact of inclusive education in Pakistan.

Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Chairperson, Department of Education, International Islamic University Islamabad and Dr. Zahid Majeed, Assistant Professor at Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad were among the experts who shared valuable knowledge and information with the participants.

The launch of this course aligns with SDGs and Pakistan’s national education goals and reflects a broader commitment to meeting the needs of children and youth with disabilities.

It is a key step in ensuring that no one is left behind, empowering teachers and educators with the tools and knowledge to foster inclusive learning environment.