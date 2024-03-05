Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission and Sindh Police Training Branch has conducted a Two-day specialized Course on the latest Amendments and Enactments in Human Rights Laws, focusing on Women and Children.

The training of 32 participants was held at the school of Finance and IT, Central Police Office here, targeted newly appointed Probationary Inspectors investigation and Law of Sindh Police from March 4 to 5, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking as chief guest, DIGP Azfar Mahesar emphasized the challenging journey ahead for Inspectors Law.

In his address, he highlighted the significance of their roles, the power and responsibility they held, and the importance of upholding justice.

He stressed that their commitment and dedication to justice would shape the future.

He added that the post of Inspector Law and Inspector Investigations was created to handle cases more effectively.

The Primary responsibility of these positions was to assist inspectors and investigation officers in properly registering and investigating cases with appropriate legal sections.

The chief guest and the speakers distributed certificates to participants, and shields were also distributed as tokens of acknowledgement and DIGP Training Faizullah Korejo thanked all the distinguished guests and attendees.

