- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held
Course On Latest Amendments, Enactments In HR Laws, Focusing On Women And Children Held
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The Sindh Human Rights Commission and Sindh Police Training Branch has conducted a Two-day specialized Course on the latest Amendments and Enactments in Human Rights Laws, focusing on Women and Children
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission and Sindh Police Training Branch has conducted a Two-day specialized Course on the latest Amendments and Enactments in Human Rights Laws, focusing on Women and Children.
The training of 32 participants was held at the school of Finance and IT, Central Police Office here, targeted newly appointed Probationary Inspectors investigation and Law of Sindh Police from March 4 to 5, said a statement on Tuesday.
Speaking as chief guest, DIGP Azfar Mahesar emphasized the challenging journey ahead for Inspectors Law.
In his address, he highlighted the significance of their roles, the power and responsibility they held, and the importance of upholding justice.
He stressed that their commitment and dedication to justice would shape the future.
He added that the post of Inspector Law and Inspector Investigations was created to handle cases more effectively.
The Primary responsibility of these positions was to assist inspectors and investigation officers in properly registering and investigating cases with appropriate legal sections.
The chief guest and the speakers distributed certificates to participants, and shields were also distributed as tokens of acknowledgement and DIGP Training Faizullah Korejo thanked all the distinguished guests and attendees.
Recent Stories
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign
Clean Punjab campaign underway
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 poli ..
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA
KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free
Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February
World stocks wobble over China growth target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign3 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway13 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen13 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf13 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA13 minutes ago
-
KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free13 minutes ago
-
Volunteer Telenor employees visit SOS village15 minutes ago
-
Japan provides grant to for development projects in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat reaffirms call for complete strike on Modi’s visit to IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts2 hours ago