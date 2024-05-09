Open Menu

Course Participants From Armed Forces' Officers Visit IIUI New Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A delegation of the participants of 39th Human Resource Development course arranged by Dawah Academy for the officers of Pakistan armed forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) visited the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU) here Thursday.

The delegation of the participants of one month long course was led by Incharge Training Department, Dr. Abdul Fareed Brohi. Inhcarge Protocol and Public Relation, Nasir Farid was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, Vice President Administration, Finance and Academics, Professor Dr. Abdul Raheman hailed the services of the forces of Pakistan. He said that the forces of Pakistan were pride of the nation.

He appreciated that Dawah academy had been arranging important courses of Islamic orientation. He elaborated the University vision, its history and future objectives. He also shared the University’s vision of progress and apprised the latest steps taken by the University for Academic Excellence.

He specially mentioned that as per the vision of Dr. Hathal Homoud Aloatibi, President IIUI, the University was keenly focusing on service to society and dissemination of true image of islam. He also mentioned IIUI’s role in maintaining peace and fight against Islamophobia through Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Sharing his experience as an educationist, Dr. Abdul Raheman enlightened the participants about the role of higher education institutions in society building and importance of behavioral changes through education. He also shed light on the inculcation of Islamic thoughts in young minds and importance of guidance from religion in our daily life routine.

The participants took keen interest in the University’s faculties, degree programs, training and research projects, while they also termed the course of Dawah Academy as one of the most constructive activities in their lifetime.

Later, the delegation also visited the central library of the University.

