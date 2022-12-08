UrduPoint.com

Course Participants Of 35th Mid-Career Management Visits DC Office Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday welcomed the participants of the 35th Mid-Career Management Course Islamabad during their inland study tour of divisional headquarters Abbottabad.

On behalf of the Commissioner Hazara Division, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad briefed the participants regarding the region and Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad. During the briefing, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the geographical features of Hazara Division, health, education, provision of services to citizens, revenue services, and major hydropower projects including Dasu Hydropower Project, Diamir Bhasha Dam, Suki Kanari and Balakot Hydropower Project.

He also briefed regarding work, challenges, the city improvement project, complete change of clean drinking water system, solid waste management system, construction of pedestrian paths inside the market, uplift of the city center, the establishment of Shirwan Park, dumping site in Salhad to Park.

The DC Abbottabad informed the visiting delegation in detail about the opening of Thandyani Road and new opportunities for tourism and the promotion of tourism.

He reiterated that the district administration is taking all possible steps for the development of tourism, construction of Havelian Langra Bypass Road has improved tourism as well as traffic control within Abbottabad city.

Tariq Salam Marwat highlighted the importance of the Langra/Dhamtor Bypass for the promotion of tourism in Hazara Division Abbottabad and steps taken for the provision of facilities to the tourists traveling towards Galyat and Thandiani.

In addition, he discussed the effects of an increase in population and infrastructure and possible solutions, implementation of building plans, the Importance of KP Sup project, prevention of illegal mining and unruly construction, improvement of rules of housing societies, reduction of groundwater level, provision of clean drinking water to citizens in future, urban during recent rains in Abbottabad. Briefing regarding measures to prevent flooding and overall performance of all departments of Hazara Division.

