MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khidmat Markaz police arrested a court absconder here on Friday.

According to police Zafar Iqbal son of Khuda Bukhsh was want to police in a case for the long.

DPO Ahsan Iqbal hailed contribution of in-charge police Khidmat Markaz Zohaib Hassan and his team for arresting accused.