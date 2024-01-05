Open Menu

Court Accepts Appeal Of Mustafa Khar For Contesting Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Lahore High Court Multan bench on Friday accepted appeal of former Punjab Governor, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar to contest elections from NA- 182, Kot Addu .

According to details, the Judge, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa accepted the appeal of Mustafa Khar for contesting next elections.

Another appeal filed by wife of Ghulam Mustafa Khar was also approved by the Tribunal judge to go into the elections.

Moreover, the appeal of an independent candidate, Imran Shaukat was accepted to fight from national and provincial Constituencies. He was allowed to contest elections from NA- 152 and PP- 221. Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar accepted his appeal.

Chaudhari Akhtar Maqbool, another candidate hailing from Karor Lal Esan, district Layyah, whose nomination papers were rejected earlier was also given go-ahead as his appeal was approved.

Judge of the Election Tribunal, Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar conducted hearing on twenty three (23) appeals.

Another Judge, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard appeals of forty seven (47) cases.

There were as many as 219 appeals filed against decisions of Returning Officers (ROs) in the Appellant Tribunals and that the appeals were filed from different districts including Pakpattan, Sahiwal Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Chichawatni.

