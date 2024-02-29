Open Menu

Court Accepts Appeals Of PTI Founder & Wife Against Conviction

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction

The District and Sessions Court on Thursday accepted the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against conviction in the case pertaining to their ‘Nikah’ during ‘Iddat’ for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Thursday accepted the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against conviction in the case pertaining to their ‘Nikah’ during ‘Iddat’ for hearing.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjamand, who heard the appeals filed through petitioners’ counsel Salman Akram Raja Advocate, also served notices to the respondents seeking their reply.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the case was filed in the civil court under Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). How a case could be lodged in Islamabad when the marriage had taken place in Lahore on January 1, 2018, he questioned.

Salman Akram Raja said that they had filed the application against the maintainability of the case but it had not been taken up till date.

The trial court should have not heard the complaint of Khawar Maneka keeping in view its jurisdiction.

He said that the PTI founder was deprived of the right of defence in the case. His client wanted to present some members of his family in his defence but he was not allowed.

Salman Akram Raja adopted the stance that a ‘Nikah’ was valid after a period of 39 days of ‘Iddat’. The ‘Nikah’ of the PTI founder took place after 70 days of the divorce of Bushra Bibi.

Moreover, Khawar Maneka filed the complaint after six years of his divorce, he added.

The court adjourned the case till March 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Marriage Divorce Wife January March 2018 Family Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax ..

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign

6 minutes ago
 World community must focus all efforts for ceasefi ..

World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China

6 minutes ago
 Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

6 minutes ago
 Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapid ..

Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly

6 minutes ago
 One killed and five injured in different incidents ..

One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock

6 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power t ..

LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol

6 minutes ago
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at R ..

Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber

6 minutes ago
 Court decides PTI founder's appearance through vid ..

Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link

6 minutes ago
 Control room setup for rain emergency

Control room setup for rain emergency

6 minutes ago
 Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

37 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

37 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan