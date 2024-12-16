Court Accepts Bails Of Sher Afzal, Shoaib Shaheen
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Monday accepted the pre-arrest bails of PTI leaders including Shoaib Shaheen and Sher Afzal Murawat in cases registered by capital police.
Additional District and Session Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the bail cases filed by PTI leaders. The petitioners’ lawyer Riasat Ali Azad said that it was a case of section-144 in which the law was not followed.
The judge remarked that bail cases of other co-accused are fixed for hearing on December 21.
Sher Afzal Advocate said that he was not nominated in cases registered by the Khanna police station.
He said that the court could inquire from the prosecution whether his arrest is required.
Shoaib Shaheen said that he was nominated in one case which is fabricated against him. He was accused of wall-chalking.
The court after hearing arguments reserved the verdict and later accepted the bail.
It may be mentioned here that Khanna police station has registered two cases against Sher Afzal Murawat and one against Shoaib Shaheen in violation of section-144.
