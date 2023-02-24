Court accepts interim bail of Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur in an FIR pertaining protest and vandalizing the public property after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail case of PTI's leader who appeared before the court along with his counsel. The lawyer prayed the court to grant his client a pre-arrest bail and stop the police from arresting him as there were insufficient proofs against him.

After listening arguments, the court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and served notices to respondents for comments.