Court Accepts Petition To Induct Aamir Liaquat’s Postmortem

Sameer Tahir Published June 18, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

The famous politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat was found dead in his home on 9th June.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former TV host and member of the National Assembly, was found dead in his bedroom last Thursday, and a court in Karachi allowed his request for a postmortem on Saturday.

The court has ordered the formation of a medical board to conduct the postmortem, according to the details.

Earlier, the state's lawyers and Aamir Liaquat's family appeared in Karachi city court to hear the case of conducting Aamir Liaquat's postmortem.

Abdul Ahad, a citizen, submitted the petition. The televangelist's heirs, on the other hand, were opposed to an autopsy. The politician's family had also filed a lawsuit in court to prevent the government from undertaking a postmortem investigation.

Aamir Liaquat's property was allegedly in dispute, and the former MNA may have been assassinated, according to the petitioner.

