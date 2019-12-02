UrduPoint.com
Court Accepts Plea Bargain Of Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday accepted the plea bargain request of two accused allegedly involved in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday accepted the plea bargain request of two accused allegedly involved in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer informed the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that the chairman NAB had accepted the plea bargain request of two accused Abdul Sattar Qureshi and Aslam Pervaiz Memon.

The accused were ready to return Rs 3.1 million, he added.

The judge asked the accused that was there any pressure on them for doing plea bargain to this the two accuse said that they had given application on their own will.

After recording the statements of accused, the court ordered to release them.

