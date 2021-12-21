Court accepts post arrest bail plea of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to co-accused and deputy director Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Jameel Baloch in reference pertaining illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn e Qasim land.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bahir announced the verdict after listening arguments of the two sides.

The court had accepted the bail against surety bonds worth one million rupees and ordered to release the accused. Accused Jameel Baloch was in jail for last 34 months on judicial remand in the above case.