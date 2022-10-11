A Civil Court on Tuesday accepted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's plea seeking withdrawal of the non-bailable arrest warrant against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A Civil Court on Tuesday accepted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's plea seeking withdrawal of the non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

While hearing the case, senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar issued notices to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, on the petition and directed to submit a complete record of the case on October 13.

Earlier on October 8, the Court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the interior minister's failure to join the investigation in the alleged graft case.