Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday accepted a corruption reference for initial hearing pertaining to the alleged misappropriation and illegal allotment of land in sector E-11.

After scrutiny by the Registrar Office of the Accountability Court Islamabad, the reference was approved for preliminary hearing and sent to the court of Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar of Accountability Court No. 1.

The court of Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar issued summons to the accused and fixed the Golra reference for hearing on May 20.

NAB has filed a reference against 9 accused. The list of accused includes the concerned Patwari, concerned former officers of CDA, former Director Land CDA Khalid Mahmood, Shaista Sohail, Raja Zahid Hussain, Syed Ghulam Hussamuddin, Syed Ghulam Najmuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Shamsuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Nizamuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Mohiuddin Gilani.

The 8-page reference states that the authority took notice of the illegal allotment based on a source report. In the report, Syed Ghulam Hassanuddin and others were named. The individuals will be held guilty of illegal allotment of government land in Sector E-11. The inquiry was approved on April 20, 2016.

The inquiry was converted into a regular investigation on June 8, 2018. Former CDA officers illegally allotted government land to the accused. The former officers received benefits in return. During the investigation, on February 21, 2024, Ghulam Hussamuddin and three other private women applied for plea bargain. This also proves the guilt of the accused.

According to the record, this is a case of corruption and corrupt practices. The reference has requested that the accused be tried and punished.