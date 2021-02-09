UrduPoint.com
Court Accepts Rs 1.2 Bln Plea Bargain Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:55 PM

An accountability court on Tuesday accepted a plea bargain application of an accused involved in a Rs 1.92 billion case of cheating the public at large

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday accepted a plea bargain application of an accused involved in a Rs 1.92 billion case of cheating the public at large.

The accused Muzaffar Javed Butt had filed the plea through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, saying that he was willing to repay Rs 1.2 billion.

The NAB had arrested accused Muzaffar Javed Butt and co-accused Usman Riaz in September 2019.

According to the bureau, the accused grabbed money on the pretext of providing handsome profits over public investments. The accused collected hefty amounts on the name of Toyota Motors, Gujranwala.

The bureau had received a total of 647 complaints against the accused to the tune of around Rs1.92 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already accepted plea bargain of co-accused Usman Riaz after he promised to repay Rs 720 million in March 2020.

