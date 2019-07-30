UrduPoint.com
Court Accepts Two Accused's Plea Bargain Requests

Tue 30th July 2019

Court accepts two accused's plea bargain requests

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday accepted the requests of two accused for plea bargain in a corruption case, pertaining to embezzlement in project of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)

CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood and director Noorabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali had expressed willingness to return an amount worth Rs 2.2 billions, gulped up in these projects.

On outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that the Chairman NAB had accepted the plea bargain requests of these accused persons.

He stated that the two accused were also business partners who embezzled the public money with connivance of officers of Sindh government.

The judge asked the accused whether they were doing plea bargain willfully and without pressure by any side.

The accused admitted that they had given plea bargain requests at their own choice. On a query by the judge, the accused said that they were running a project worth Rs12 billion.

The court, however, accepted the plea bargain requests of the two accused persons.

It may be mentioned that the two accused had been arrested in a case ofinquiry against holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake accounts scam regarding extending illegal favor to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd andothers in projects of SNPC and STDC.

